NASCAR Driver Who Prompted ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Chant Breaks Silence

Brandon Brown didn’t expect his name to become the source of a right wing rallying cry, but these are odd times we live in.

Brown, who races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, had achieved a high accomplishment in October — which was one of his biggest milestones. He won an Xfinity Series Playoff race at Talladega, and as he was interviewed by reporter afterwards, spectators could be heard, clear as day, shouting “(Expletive) Joe Biden.”

Either confused or making a good-faith effort not to draw attention to the cries, she remarked to Brown that the crowd was chanting “Let’s Go Brandon.”

More incorrect, she could not be.

Now, from politicians, to commercial pilots to, well, just about anyone that stands on that side of the political aisle, “Let’s Go Brandon” is a chant that makes clear where you stand on the current President of the United States.

Brown had just been caught in the shrapnel of it all. That is, up until he penned an op-ed for Newsweek.

The 28-year-old kind of played things carefully, and admitted that he is not a huge political follower. Here are some of the highlights from his column.