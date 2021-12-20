Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (Knee) To Miss Remainder Of Regular Season by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with an MCL injury suffered on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

#Bucs WR Chris Godwin, who suffered an MCL sprain, is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, source said. With three games left, Injured Reserve makes sense. Godwin should be able to return for the playoffs, which obviously is most important. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2021

After a hit to his right knee following a reception, Godwin left the Bucs’ loss early in the second quarter and did not return. He is expected to be back in time for the playoffs, and with three games remaining in the regular season, the team will likely place him on injured reserve. The pass-catcher joins teammates Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Lavonte David as starters who exited the game due to injury, leaving the Buccaneers depth chart thin for Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

The Pro Bowler made 98 receptions on 127 targets for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games to round out his 2020-21 regular season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 11-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.