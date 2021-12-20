NBA Rumors: Celtics To Sign CJ Miles Amid COVID-19 Issues

NESN Logo Sign In

Help is on the way for the Boston Celtics.

Veteran shooting guard/small forward CJ Miles will join the Celtics on a hardship exemption, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday, citing NBA sources. Miles reportedly already is in Boston and is undergoing testing.

A tweet Miles’ wife, Lauren, shared Monday suggests he’ll join Boston on a 10-day contract.

“Celtics fan. at least for the next 10 days,” Lauren Miles wrote.

Celtics fan. at least for the next 10 days. — LSM (@iamlaurenmiles) December 20, 2021

CJ Miles has 15 years of NBA experience and has averaged 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists over the 848 NBA games he has played in his career. His most-recent stint in the Association was in 2019-20, when he played 10 games for the Washington Wizards.

Miles is set to join Justin Jackson among players the Celtics have signed in recent days using the hardship exemption, which allows teams to sign players outside of the 15-man and salary cap limits.