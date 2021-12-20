Teddy Bridgewater Injury: Broncos Share Promising Update On QB

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s some good news on the Teddy Bridgewater front.

The Denver Broncos quarterback was stretchered off the field Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals after a collision that resulted in him landing awkwardly on his head/neck. He was transferred to a hospital, where he was kept overnight.

But the Broncos on Monday shared a promising update on Bridgewater. He is out of the hospital now and has entered the NFL concussion protocol.

Bridgewater, who historically has had bad luck with injuries, had his facemask taken off as he was carted off the field. He was taken directly to the hospital overnight for evaluation, and the fact that he is out now is promising.

It is unclear when Bridgewater will be able to return to play, but that is far from being the top priority at this point. Drew Lock took over under center for the Broncos and presumably will stay as the starter for the foreseeable future.