NBA Rumors: Celtics Signing Justin Jackson Using Hardship Exemption

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have a slew of players in the health and safety protocols, so they’ve added some reinforcement.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Celtics will sign Justin Jackson from Texas Legends of the G League using the hardship exemption.

The 6-foot-8 hopefully will provide some extra scoring for Boston. Jackson just dropped 35 points against the Austin Spurs on Dec. 11.

The Celtics are set to host the New York Knicks, who are dealing with their own COVID-19 issues, on Saturday night at TD Garden. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET.