NFL Executive Floats Under-The-Radar QB Trade Target For Steelers

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s time for the Steelers to start thinking about life after Ben Roethlisberger, as the 39-year-old quarterback isn’t under contract for next season and looks cooked with Pittsburgh limping toward the finish line in 2021.

So, who could the Steelers bring in as their next QB?

The three obvious names that’ll likely be tossed around in the coming months: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson, all of whom have been mentioned in trade rumors. They’re franchise quarterbacks capable of shifting the NFL landscape. It’ll be fascinating to see whether they stick with the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans, respectively, or play elsewhere in 2022.

But The Athletic’s Mike Sando wrote Monday that an executive from a team that has researched the QB market floated another potential trade target for the Steelers: Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons.

“Matt Ryan is a name that would intrigue me,” the exec reportedly said. “You are rebuilding in Atlanta. If you can get a decent package for Matt Ryan, do you do it? He’s a Pennsylvania guy, albeit from Philly. The Falcons would save cash. That one is interesting. You probably get 3-4 years if you are Pittsburgh. I don’t see (Mike) Tomlin as a blow-it-up, total-rebuild type.”

Ryan is no spring chicken, either, as he’ll turn 37 in March. Thus, it’s fair to wonder whether the Steelers should even consider a pursuit. Ryan, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, has spent his entire 14-year career with the Falcons. He, like Roethlisberger, has shown signs of regression.

Derek Carr (Las Vegas Raiders), Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco 49ers) and Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) are among the other names worth watching once the NFL’s quarterback carousel starts spinning this offseason. And the Steelers always could go the draft route, perhaps pairing a short-term, free-agent pickup with someone capable of developing into a long-term, cornerstone QB.