Bruce Arians Squashes All Theories About Tom Brady’s New-Look Jersey

Tom Brady looked a bit different during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Brady, who’s one of the Bucs’ six team captains for the 2021 NFL season, did not sport a captain patch on his jersey for Week 16. The missing patch understandably prompted NFL fans to start spewing out theories, especially considering fellow team leader Devin White sported a “C” on his jersey for the NFC North showdown at Bank of America Stadium.

Brady’s captain patch-less jersey wasn’t a motivational tactic by the future Hall of Fame quarterback, nor was it any sort of message sent from his bosses. As Bucs head coach Bruce Arians revealed Monday, it merely was a miscue by Tampa Bay’s equipment staff.

“I think they just switched his jersey. No big deal,” Arians told reporters, per JoeBucsFan.

On the topic of attire, Brady and the rest of his teammates left Charlotte with some new threads. The Bucs on Sunday sported division champion hats and T-shirts for the first time since 2007.