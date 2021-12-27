These Two Plays (And Video) Illustrate Patriots’ Lack Of Discipline Against Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

There are many plays from Sunday’s game that highlight the Patriots’ lack of discipline in losing to the Buffalo Bills.

Let’s focus on two in particular: a pair of penalties from offensive linemen Trent Brown and David Andrews.

With 1:29 remaining in the first half and New England trailing 17-7, Mac Jones scrambled 7 yards to set up second-and-3 at the Patriots 47-yard line. After Jones went out of bounds, Bills edge rusher Jerry Hughes dragged the rookie down from behind, drawing a flag for unnecessary roughness.

In a surprising, controversial move, referee Shawn Smith picked up the flag, much to the dismay of Patriots players and fans. (His postgame explanation didn’t help matters.)

It was an unfortunate development for New England, but the Patriots’ offense still had the ball near midfield with 1:22 on the clock — more than enough time to put crucial points on the board before halftime. However, with boos filling Gillette Stadium and both teams jawing at each other, Brown lost his cool, barking at Bills defenders until he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Patriots then backed up 15 yards and eventually punted.

Andrews, a team captain, knew the significance of the penalty as soon as it happened. In a clip shared by MassLive’s Chris Mason on Monday, you can see the Patriots center immediately scold Brown after the flag was thrown.

