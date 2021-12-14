How Soon Can Patriots Clinch Division? Here’s Most Straightforward Path

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots are in the AFC East driver’s seat, but how soon could they clinch their division?

Well, it’s complicated — but it doesn’t have to be.

New England has won seven games in a row and now holds a two-game lead over the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East. The 9-4 Patriots also have the same record as the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs but own the top spot in the AFC due to the conference record tiebreaker.

The first-round bye situation is a convoluted one that deserves a separate conversation. For now, let’s focus on the AFC East.

New England controls its own destiny in the division, which it is looking to win after finishing in third place last season. With four games remaining, the soonest the Patriots could clinch the AFC East is in Week 16, when they will host the Bills in a post-Christmas rematch of last Monday’s wind-chilled thriller.

To be clear: New England can’t win the division with a win Saturday over the Indianapolis Colts, coupled with a Buffalo loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. However, if the Patriots beat the Colts on Saturday, they will have an opportunity to clinch the AFC East when they host the Bills on Dec. 26, regardless of all other outcomes.

So, the quickest and most straightforward path toward a division crown is for the Patriots to win their next two games.