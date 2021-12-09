Is Criticism Of Bill Belichick’s Wild Patriots-Bills Gameplan Warranted?

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick has received near-universal praise for his run-heavy, wind-conscious gameplan in Monday night’s win over the Buffalo Bills. That the Patriots won despite Mac Jones throwing only three passes has been viewed as evidence of a seminal work in the career of the greatest coach in NFL history.

But not everyone feels that way. Some, including radio hosts and morning TV talking heads (and maybe even Bills head coach Sean McDermott), believe Belichick has received too much credit for his team’s victory at Highmark Stadium.

Detractors largely have utilized two talking points: Josh Allen and the Bills were one play away from changing the narrative; and Belichick having Jones throw only three times was more arrogance than genius.

"If Josh Allen pulls off ONE play, just one, Coach Belichick, the "mad genius," looks foolish. He looks silly."



? @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/N9AtD5vAf1 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 8, 2021

Like most “What if?” propositions, the first point is a tricky one.

It is undeniably true that, had Allen completed one of his final two passes in the red zone (and players were open), few would be praising Belichick this week. Instead, there would be legitimate second-guesses over whether he should’ve pushed the envelope in the passing game.

But the Bills did not score on their final drive, and ultimately failed to win a game that, really, only was close because of N’Keal Harry’s muffed punt. (Putting Harry back to field a punt was a poor coaching decision — one of Belichick’s few on the night.)