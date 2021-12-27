Patriots-Bills, Round 3? ESPN Model Predicts Playoff Rubber Match

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills split their season series, with each team winning in the opponent’s home stadium.

We could see Round 3 on wild-card weekend.

As of Monday morning, ESPN’s Football Power Index views Patriots-Bills as the most likely wild-card round matchup, per ESPN’s Seth Walder.

Most likely wild card round matchups, per FPI:



Patriots-Bills 49%

Colts-Bengals 37%

Cardinals-Rams 33%

Eagles-Bucs 26%

— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) December 27, 2021

Sunday’s 33-21 loss to the Bills dropped the Patriots from second to sixth in the AFC standings, with Buffalo taking over first place in the AFC East. If the season ended today, New England would visit the Cincinnati Bengals in the wild-card round.

But FPI projects the Bengals will eventually fall behind the Bills and into the No. 4 seed, setting up a matchup with the No. 5 seed Indianapolis Colts. The Colts own the tiebreaker over the Patriots by virtue of their head-to-head win last Saturday.

The Patriots have not faced an AFC East opponent in the playoffs since the 2010 postseason, when they were upset by the New York Jets in the divisional round. Their lone playoff matchup with the Bills came in 1963.