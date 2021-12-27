Patriots Takeaways: Six Things We Learned From Week 16 Loss To Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills 33-21 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Here are six things we learned in that Week 16 matchup:

1. Maybe this team isn’t a Super Bowl contender after all

As recently as about 10 days ago, a date with Tom Brady in Los Angeles looked like a realistic possibility for this Patriots team. Their last two outings have tempered those expectations.

New England has looked overmatched since returning from its Week 14 bye, losing to the Indianapolis Colts in a game it trailed 20-0 and then trailing throughout in Sunday’s loss to Buffalo. After these losses, it’s fair to question whether the preceding seven-game win streak was partially a product of poor injury luck by the Patriots’ opponents.

Four of those seven wins came over the Cleveland Browns without Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt; the Tennessee Titans without Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones; the Atlanta Falcons without Cordarrelle Patterson and Calvin Ridley; and the Carolina Panthers with a half-strength Christian McCaffrey. Another was over a Los Angeles Chargers squad that’s gone 4-6 over its last 10 games and just gave up 41 points in a loss to the Houston Texans. Another was over the New York Jets, who are, well, the Jets. The seventh was against the Bills in blustery conditions that favored New England’s run game.

Now, in back-to-back matchups against playoff-caliber opponents — including a Buffalo team that was missing two key wideouts and three offensive linemen Sunday — the Patriots have struggled. It would take a full-on collapse to keep them out of the playoffs, but they’re now a long shot to win the AFC East and earn a home playoff game, as that would require the Bills to lose in Buffalo to either the Falcons or the Jets over the next two weeks.

The Patriots will host the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday — a game in which they will be favored by double digits — before closing out their schedule with an always-challenging trip to Miami.

2. What’s happened to this defense?

Isn’t this unit supposed to be one of the best in the NFL? Arguably the best? It hasn’t looked that way over the last two weeks.