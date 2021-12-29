Patriots Injury Report: Top Receiver, Cornerback Limited To Start Week 17

The New England Patriots added three players to their injury report Wednesday after their first practice of Week 17.
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh), cornerback J.C. Jackson (elbow) and linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee) were among 10 players listed as limited participants in Wednesday’s practice.
This is Meyers’ first appearance on the injury report this season. He leads all Patriots receivers in snaps played this season and is the team leader in receptions (71) and receiving yards (723).
Jackson briefly was evaluated in the sideline medical tent during Sunday’s 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills but missed just five snaps. Hightower played a season-low 52% of defensive snaps against Buffalo.
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) and safety Joshuah Bledsoe (calf) did not practice Wednesday, nor did the six Patriots players currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list: linebackers Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Josh Uche; backup quarterback Brian Hoyer; defensive end Deatrich Wise and special teamer Brandon King.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion
S Joshuah Bledsoe, Calf
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
WR N’Keal Harry, Hip
LB Dont’a Hightower, Knee
CB J.C. Jackson, Elbow
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
The Patriots are preparing to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Jags listed three players on their injury repot:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE James O’Shaughnessy, Hip
T Will Richardson, Finger
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Dakota Allen, Shoulder
Jacksonville also has 20 players on the COVID list.