Patriots Injury Report: Top Receiver, Cornerback Limited To Start Week 17

The New England Patriots added three players to their injury report Wednesday after their first practice of Week 17.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh), cornerback J.C. Jackson (elbow) and linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee) were among 10 players listed as limited participants in Wednesday’s practice.

This is Meyers’ first appearance on the injury report this season. He leads all Patriots receivers in snaps played this season and is the team leader in receptions (71) and receiving yards (723).

Jackson briefly was evaluated in the sideline medical tent during Sunday’s 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills but missed just five snaps. Hightower played a season-low 52% of defensive snaps against Buffalo.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) and safety Joshuah Bledsoe (calf) did not practice Wednesday, nor did the six Patriots players currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list: linebackers Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Josh Uche; backup quarterback Brian Hoyer; defensive end Deatrich Wise and special teamer Brandon King.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

S Joshuah Bledsoe, Calf

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

WR N’Keal Harry, Hip

LB Dont’a Hightower, Knee

CB J.C. Jackson, Elbow

WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

S Adrian Phillips, Knee