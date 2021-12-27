Patriots Snap Count Analysis: N’Keal Harry Squanders Chance Vs. Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

Breaking down snap counts and play percentages from the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday:

OFFENSE

— We expected Kendrick Bourne to see an increased workload with Nelson Agholor sidelined with a concussion. Those snaps instead went to N’Keal Harry.

Harry was on the field for all but three of New England’s offensive snaps (a career-high 95%), outrepping even No. 1 receiver Jakobi Meyers (75%). It was the first time this season that Meyers did not lead all Patriots wideouts in playing time.

The edge went to Harry because he is part of the Patriots’ super-jumbo package, which features Mike Onwenu as a tackle-eligible and just one wide receiver. His season-high snap rate entering Sunday was 53%.

Although Harry was more involved than he had been in any game in his NFL career, he wasn’t any more productive. The 2019 first-round draft pick finished with just two catches on six targets for 15 yards in the loss. His low point: an ugly drop that preceded a Mac Jones interception (which also came on a pass to Harry).

Though he’s brought value as a formidable run blocker, Harry hasn’t caught more than two passes in any game this season. Over the last two weeks, in losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Bills, he’s seen 11 targets from Jones and caught just four of them.