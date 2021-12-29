Patriots Practice Report: Two Return From COVID List; Receiver Still Out

NESN Logo Sign In

Rhamondre Stevenson returned to practice Wednesday as the New England Patriots continued preparations for Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The rookie running back was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to a pool report. Linebacker Harvey Langi also was back on the practice field after being activated off both the COVID list and injured reserve.

Stevenson missed all three practices last week, was placed on COVID reserve last Friday and did not play in Sunday’s 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The fourth-round draft pick has been one of the NFL’s top rookie rushers this season, totaling 465 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 10 games and adding 13 catches for 121 yards.

The Patriots still were without starting wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who remained sidelined with a concussion. Agholor has not played or practiced since a hit from linebacker Darius Leonard knocked him out of New England’s Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe, who missed Sunday’s game with a calf injury, also was absent.

Six Patriots players remain on the COVID list and were not spotted at Wednesday’s practice: linebackers Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Josh Uche; backup quarterback Brian Hoyer; defensive end Deatrich Wise and special teamer Brandon King.

All six could return in time for Sunday’s Jaguars game at Gillette Stadium if they satisfy the NFL’s return-to-play protocols.