Patriots Place Kendrick Bourne, Three Others On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The New England Patriots placed a total of four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, including a key offensive weapon.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, linebackers Harvey Langi and Cameron McGrone and edge rusher Ronnie Perkins all landed on COVID reserve as the Patriots began preparations for their AFC East rematch with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Bourne has flourished in his first season in New England, catching 45 passes for a team-high 667 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games. The wideout also has nine carries for 100 yards and has thrown one touchdown pass.

With Nelson Agholor and N’Keal Harry both exiting Saturday night’s loss to Indianapolis Colts after hits to the head, the Patriots are facing major questions at receiver ahead of Sunday’s de facto division title game against Buffalo. (New England can clinch the AFC East with a win and a Miami Dolphins loss.)

Langi is a special teams-focused linebacker who has not played since Week 7. He was designated to return from injured reserve on Dec. 2 but has yet to be activated.

Perkins and McGrone — third- and fifth-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, respectively — have yet to make their regular-season NFL debuts. McGrone practiced with the Patriots earlier this month but has since reverted to the non-football injury list, ending his season. Perkins has been inactive for every game despite spending the entire season on the 53-man roster.

It’s unclear whether Bourne, Langi, Perkins and McGrone are vaccinated. Those who are theoretically could rejoin the team ahead of Sunday’s game. Unvaccinated players must sit out a minimum of 10 days. The NFL recently altered its return-to-play protocols to allow players who have received the vaccine and are asymptomatic to be removed from COVID reserve more quickly.