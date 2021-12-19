Celtics Wrap: Strong Bench Effort Gets Boston Back In Win Column Vs. Knicks

The Boston Celtics got back in the win column Saturday night.
At one point it looked like a blowout in the making, but thanks to a massive third quarter run the New York Knicks got themselves back in but it wouldn’t be enough as Boston took the game, 114-107.
With the win the Celtics improved their record to 15-15, while the Knicks fell to 13-17.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The third quarter didn’t go the Celtics’ way, but they still were able to muster up a win in the end. Boston held a 15-point lead heading into half time but saw its lead evaporate almost immediately in the third quarter with New York beginning the quarter on a 12-2 run and tying the score with 6:39 remaining in the quarter.
It wasn’t pretty, but the Celtics were able to re-take control of the game in big part thanks to the performances of Jaylen Brown and Josh Richardson down the stretch. Richardson off the bench had his best game as a member of the Celtics, scoring a season-high 27 points. With all of the players missing Saturday each and every one was needed.
Payton Pritchard also was impressive off the bench with 16 points. Overall the Celtics’ bench played a massive role in the win outscoring the Knicks’ bench 47-3.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Jaylen Brown led the way for Boston on Saturday night. The Celtics finished the night with 23 points, five assists and four rebounds and looked comfortable from the get-go. It was Brown’s third game back since returning from a hamstring injury and by far looked like himself.
— Richardson and Pritchard both saw extended time off the bench against the Knicks because of the team’s COVID-19 and injury issues and made the most of their time. Pritchard finished the night with a season-high 28 minutes and it resulted in 16 points. While Richardson stole the show and even was more impressive with team-high 27 points and three steals.
— Kemba Walker missed each of the Knicks’ last 10 games after being taken out of the rotation and in his first game back looked like the Walker of old. The Knicks have been dealing with COVID-19 and injury issues of their own which paved the way for Walker’s return but he shined finishing with a season-high 29 points to go along with six rebounds.
UP NEXT
The Celtics will take Sunday off but return to action Monday night as they welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to TD Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.