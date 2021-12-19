Celtics Wrap: Strong Bench Effort Gets Boston Back In Win Column Vs. Knicks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics got back in the win column Saturday night.

At one point it looked like a blowout in the making, but thanks to a massive third quarter run the New York Knicks got themselves back in but it wouldn’t be enough as Boston took the game, 114-107.

With the win the Celtics improved their record to 15-15, while the Knicks fell to 13-17.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The third quarter didn’t go the Celtics’ way, but they still were able to muster up a win in the end. Boston held a 15-point lead heading into half time but saw its lead evaporate almost immediately in the third quarter with New York beginning the quarter on a 12-2 run and tying the score with 6:39 remaining in the quarter.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Celtics were able to re-take control of the game in big part thanks to the performances of Jaylen Brown and Josh Richardson down the stretch. Richardson off the bench had his best game as a member of the Celtics, scoring a season-high 27 points. With all of the players missing Saturday each and every one was needed.

Payton Pritchard also was impressive off the bench with 16 points. Overall the Celtics’ bench played a massive role in the win outscoring the Knicks’ bench 47-3.