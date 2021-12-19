Colts Block Punt For Touchdown, Resurfacing Concerning Patriots Flaw

NESN Logo Sign In

A troubling trend resurfaced for the New England Patriots in Saturday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts blocked a punt in the first quarter, leading to a touchdown that helped increase Indianapolis’ lead to 14-0. Matthew Adams blocked Jake Bailey’s kick, which E.J. Speed then scooped up in the end zone.

Check out the block in the video below.

This marks the third blocked punt allowed by the Patriots this season, a surprising (and concerning) stat for a Bill Belichick-coached team. New England had never allowed more than one blocked punt in any season under Belichick until this year.

Making matters worse: No other team in the NFL has allowed more than one blocked punt in 2021.

Before this year, the Patriots had never had more than 1 punt blocked in a season under Belichick. Now 3 this year — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 19, 2021

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Jake Bailey has now had 3 punts blocked this season. No one else has had more than 1.



An early-season problem the Patriots had rectified resurfaces tonight. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 19, 2021

The blocked punt was one of several lowlights for the Patriots in the first half Saturday night. Mac Jones also threw a red-zone interception and the Colts carried a 17-0 lead into the break in Indianapolis.

It’s probably safe to say special teams will be a point of emphasis as New England prepares for its Week 16 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. A blocked punt obviously can completely change the complexion of a game, and the Patriots can’t afford to fall back into bad early-season habits.