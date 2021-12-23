NFL Execs Vote On League Awards; Patriots Are Well-Represented

NESN Logo Sign In

A pair of New England Patriots are deserving of awards, according to NFL executives.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero recently polled general managers and other execs from 23 teams on who should receive end-of-season awards. Bill Belichick was tabbed as deserving of both Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year, while quarterback Mac Jones was deemed most worthy of the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt got Defensive Player of the Year, with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Persons landing Defensive Rookie of the Year.

As for MVP, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers beat out Jonathan Taylor, Tom Brady, Justin Herbert and Cooper Kupp.

My annual early awards poll was completed this week by GMs and other top execs from 23 NFL teams, and it?s a two-man race for MVP: https://t.co/v0kQxE4lru — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 23, 2021

Here are some noteworthy quotes from AFC executives, who requested anonymity:

On Jones: “He’s poised beyond his years. He has less ‘rookie moments’ than the others, but really processes quickly within their offense, moves the team. He plays in rhythm, doesn’t turn over the ball too much. He just plays like a vet.”