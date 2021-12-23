NFL Execs Vote On League Awards; Patriots Are Well-Represented

A pair of New England Patriots are deserving of awards, according to NFL executives.
NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero recently polled general managers and other execs from 23 teams on who should receive end-of-season awards. Bill Belichick was tabbed as deserving of both Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year, while quarterback Mac Jones was deemed most worthy of the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.
Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt got Defensive Player of the Year, with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Persons landing Defensive Rookie of the Year.
As for MVP, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers beat out Jonathan Taylor, Tom Brady, Justin Herbert and Cooper Kupp.
Here are some noteworthy quotes from AFC executives, who requested anonymity:
On Jones: “He’s poised beyond his years. He has less ‘rookie moments’ than the others, but really processes quickly within their offense, moves the team. He plays in rhythm, doesn’t turn over the ball too much. He just plays like a vet.”
On Belichick the coach: “He’s just kind of reinvented himself. Not the scheme, but whole new free agency (approach), spent all the money, got a rookie quarterback, bunch of new pieces and it’s all kind of come together. Took a year off, and now they’re back. It’s amazing what he’s doing.”
On Belichick the general manager: “(Free agency spending sprees) usually doesn’t work out. We have so many examples of it not working out, so it really takes a good coach to get everyone on the same page and your culture, and then they drafted well, with (defensive tackle Christian) Barmore and (running back Rhamondre) Stevenson. They’ve done a nice job.”
It’s worth noting that neither Jones nor Belichick was a unanimous pick in any category. Jones beat out Ja’Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts, Rashawn Slater and Jaylen Waddle, while Belichick edged a slew of coaches and executives.
The Patriots will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.