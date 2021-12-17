Here’s What Celtics’ Lineup Will Look Like As They Deal With COVID-19

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are rolling out a new-look lineup Friday night as they take on the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden.

It isn’t necessarily by choice as the squad deals with a COVID-19 outbreak that has seen them place five players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but Celtics head coach Ime Udoka seems confident in the squad as they head into their clash with the Warriors.

With Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez and Sam Hauser all set to miss time as they deal with COVID-19, the Celtics will roll out a new starting line up of Marcus Smart, Romeo Langford, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams against Golden State.

Coach Udoka says we'll start Smart, Langford, Brown, Tatum and R. Williams tonight against the Warriors. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 17, 2021

Guard Dennis Schröder also will miss Friday night’s game as he deals with a non-COVID illness so Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith both should see increased playing time as the Celtics look to get back above .500.