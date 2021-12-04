Romeo Langford Ruled Out For Remainder Of Celtics-Jazz

NESN Logo Sign In

This seemed unavoidable once Romeo Langford went down during the second quarter after rolling his ankle.

The Boston Celtics announced Friday at halftime that the wing would not return, ruling him out with a sprained right ankle against the Utah Jazz.

#NEBHInjuryReport Romeo Langford (right ankle sprain) will not return. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 4, 2021

Langford was driving to the hoop in transition, enjoying a nice game to that point in the absence of Jaylen Brown. The awkward step wasn’t due to contact, and he came back into the game soon afterward, though he didn’t appear to be 100%.

The hope is Langford’s career isn’t stunted by injuries more than it has been. At the break, he finished with six points, two rebounds and a steal in 11 minutes off the bench.