Sam Jones’ Straightforward Greatness Made Even Bill Russell Marvel

Many of the greatest players in NBA history have had their praises sung in fawning profiles, examined front to back in biographies or immortalized with unforgettable nicknames.

And then there’s Sam Jones, where the praise sent his way always was simpler, more muted, but in its own way spoke volumes.

“All he wanted to do was win,” legendary Boston Celtics coach and president Red Auerbach once said of Jones, who died Friday at the age of 88.

His given name didn’t lend itself as easily to nicknames like teammate Bob Cousy’s did, so Jones ended up with a number of generic-sounding monikers: “The Shooter” and “Mr. Clutch” (although Jerry West co-opted the latter). But there are three facts every self-respecting Celtics fan knows as gospel.

1. His bank shot is purportedly one of the best of all time.

2. His humility was inseparable from his success.

3. His clutch exploits made even Bill Russell, his teammate and the greatest winner in major North American team sports, marvel.

“His presence gave me comfort in key games,” Russell wrote in his autobiography, “Second Wind.” “In the seventh game of a championship series, I’ll take Sam over any player who’s ever walked on a court.”

When you’re the No. 1 choice by an 11-time champion, you did something right.