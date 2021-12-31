What Do Celtics Fans Think Of This Hypothetical Jaylen Brown-To-Memphis Trade?

NESN Logo Sign In

If the Boston Celtics decide they’re broken beyond repair, it might be Jaylen Brown who ultimately has a new address.

The C’s are obviously shorthanded at the moment, as COVID-19 has taken a toll on the Green. However, there hasn’t been a ton to inspire short- or long-term confidence about the future of this core, meaning some difficult decisions could be on the way.

Brown has long been thought to be untouchable, but team president Brad Stevens gets paid a lot of money to make difficult roster decisions, and trading Brown certainly would qualify as such. It might also be the best, most productive way to shake things up and not completely tear it all down.

If Boston considered trading Brown, there would be plenty of interest. ESPN’s Zach Lowe talked with Jeff Van Gundy about potential trade scenarios on the most recent “Lowe Post” podcast. The most intriguing deal — in Lowe’s eyes, at least — would be a blockbuster move between the Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.

“What if Memphis was like, ‘We’re all in. We think we’re ready to take the next big step.’ We’ve seen them take swings at big wings before as the third cog, whether it’s Justise Winslow or the kid they just drafted Ziaire Williams, who’s not playing right now. What if they went to Boston and said, ‘You can’t have Jaren Jackson Jr. We understand you’re going to want (him), maybe you’re going to hang up the phone — fine, we get it. What if we give you Ziaire Williams, Desmond Bane, De’Anthony Melton, pick a salary filler, three first-round picks and a couple of swaps?'”

So, to recap, the trade would look something like this:

Memphis acquires: Jaylen Brown

Boston acquires: Ziaire Williams, Desmond Bane, De’Anthony Melton, “salary filler,” three first-round picks, multiple pick swaps