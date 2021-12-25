Social Media Roasts Baker Mayfield For Throwing Three Early INTs

Mayfield threw three interceptions in the first half Saturday

by

The Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers hit the field for some Christmas Day action Saturday.

In the front end of the NFL’s doubleheader Baker Mayfield and the Browns didn’t get off to the start they had hoped for. Cleveland trailed the Packers 21-12 at halftime and social media wasn’t too kind to Mayfield after tossing three interceptions early that led to all three of Green Bay’s touchdowns.

Here are some of the best tweets after Mayfield’s three first half interceptions:

Well, that’s certainly one way to spend the holiday.

