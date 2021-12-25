Social Media Roasts Baker Mayfield For Throwing Three Early INTs

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers hit the field for some Christmas Day action Saturday.

In the front end of the NFL’s doubleheader Baker Mayfield and the Browns didn’t get off to the start they had hoped for. Cleveland trailed the Packers 21-12 at halftime and social media wasn’t too kind to Mayfield after tossing three interceptions early that led to all three of Green Bay’s touchdowns.

Here are some of the best tweets after Mayfield’s three first half interceptions:

Bakers had horrible 3 INTS? All of those have been turned into GB TD?s#Browns fans, take off the Orange/Brown Shades & take this dose of reality.. Baker ain?t it pic.twitter.com/EfLzQP2BBk — Nick Paulus (@CLE_Paulus) December 25, 2021

3 INTS in the 1st half ????? pic.twitter.com/JjhB7O5ZN7 — Ben ? (@BlackBen__) December 25, 2021

3 INTs from Baker Mayfield and it?s only the first half pic.twitter.com/KS5XIGNzi6 — didier drugba (@Joglovu) December 25, 2021

Baker Mayfield is straight up ruining Christmas for half of Ohio with 3 INTs?



He?s also giving Bengals fans an amazing present at the moment. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) December 25, 2021

? did Odell not wishing baker mayfield a merry Christmas force his emotions to get out of hand causing 3 ints in the first half ? We discuss next ? pic.twitter.com/iWZmA4ySTk — jw (@iam_johnw2) December 25, 2021

All 3 INTs from Baker Mayfield have resulted in touchdowns. All other packer drives have been stops. Baker Mayfield is killing the Browns rn. — YOUNGBLOOD (@Cardinaltalker1) December 25, 2021

Odell and his dad watching Baker Mayfield throw 3 Ints pic.twitter.com/4M4PRKGDmT — RY (@Scott158710) December 25, 2021

3 INTs in the first half for Faker Mayfield. Large oof #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/NtwbGWKjGy — Bengals Aaron (@BengalsAaron) December 25, 2021

When is Cleveland gonna realize that Baker ain't it? 3 INTs before halftime? Hell, Spencer Sanders could do that. — ??????????? ???? (@Jack_aka_Joker) December 25, 2021

Baker Mayfield Aaron Rodgers

?

3?



INTs in 1st half TDs in 1st half — Brenny (@brennygrace) December 25, 2021

Watching Baker throw 3 INTs?hurts. But it?s even worse to watch Baker Mayfield throw a pick and then immediately have to watch his Progressive commercial — Andrew (@absmithers95) December 25, 2021

Well, that’s certainly one way to spend the holiday.

