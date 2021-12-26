Celtics Started Strong But Late Collapse Cost Boston Vs. Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

Christmas Day looked extremely promising for the Boston Celtics for most of the day Saturday, but it didn’t finish the way they had hoped.

The Celtics jumped out to a 13-point lead after the first quarter Saturday and extended it to 15 by half time but the second half would destroy Boston. The Celtics allowed 43 points in the third quarter — just four points fewer than the entire first half — and saw their lead quickly deplete to just four heading into the final quarter.

They would hold on to the lead for most of the quarter, but the Bucks took their first lead with under five minutes remaining and were too much late as they earned the 117-113 Christmas Day win over Boston. This isn’t the first time the Celtics have blown a big lead this season and in reality rough third quarters have done in the squad many times this season.

After the loss, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka discussed the squad blowing big leads and what he saw from Saturday’s loss.

“At times it’s settling at times instead of attacking the basket like we can. If felt like, even last game against the (Cleveland Cavaliers), we gave up a lead,” Udoka said via team-provided audio. “It starts to snowball and we kind of settled down at that point and got somebody to calm everybody down. It starts to snowball and it’s not just one or two guy but it feels like it’s multiple guys who try to do it on their own a little bit there. We’ve got to trust our guys and I think we did that tonight.

“Like I said with the wide open looks we got, we couldn’t ask for better ones late. We’ve got to knock those down. Teams are going to try to take it out of (Jaylen Brown) and (Jayson Tatum’s) hands so we have to understand that and confidently move the ball like we did the other three quarters.”

Tatum also addressed the blown lead in fewer words.