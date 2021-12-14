Tom Brady Calls Out Tony Romo After Rushing Performance Against Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady took exception with one aspect of Tony Romo’s call Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady on Monday took to Twitter to highlight a particular comment Romo made during CBS’ broadcast of the Bills-Buccaneers Week 14 game.

“Tom does that in the pocket all day long. That’s the same thing he does to move people with his eyes. ‘Cause he’s slow, right? He can’t actually make someone miss,” the quarterback-turned-color commentator said.

Brady couldn’t help but wonder if he and Romo were watching the same game. The future Hall of Fame quarterback proceeded to show a pair of his rushing attempts against Buffalo, one of which went for 12 yards.

Tony and Peyton hating from the booth! Come on guys? @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/wLbyXHMrCr — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 13, 2021

TB12 actually ran the ball seven times for 16 yards against the Bills, the highest marks the 44-year-old has posted for a single game in both categories since the 2019 season.

Romo wasn’t the only ex-NFL QB who Brady took aim at after “running wild” this past weekend. The seven-time Super Bowl champion also called out the newest “Madden” rating evaluator.