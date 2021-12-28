Tom Brady Offers Take On Bill Belichick New Year’s Resolution Drama

NESN Logo Sign In

For once, the headlines regarding the New England Patriots’ postgame press conference weren’t about Bill Belichick or his mood.

No, after Sunday’s rough loss to the Buffalo Bills, it was a question from one reporter that was taking the world by storm, as one member of the media decided to ask the famously tepid coach about his New Year’s resolutions.

Naturally, Belichick declined to answer, but the question made for quite the water-cooler conversation Monday morning. And one person who decided to offer a hilarious take on the whole episode probably has the most valuable opinion of all of them: Tom Brady.

Appearing on his “Let’s Go!” podcast Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said his own New Year’s resolution was to be more like the reporter who asked his former coach the question.

“I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to Coach Belichick after a loss,” he said, via Joey Knight of The Tampa Bay Times. “That’s what I want for the New Year.”

Having been around Belichick for two decades, if there’s anyone who understands what was going on in the coach’s mind when that question was asked, it likely is Brady. Luckily, Belichick spared everyone by putting down the question politely.

Of course, Brady had another resolution, too: to hoist (and toss) another Lombardi Trophy.