Bill Belichick Asked Bold Question After Patriots’ Tough Week 16 Loss To Bills

Bill Belichick has shown a little more grace with media recently. And after Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, his ability to hold back was especially impressive.

The New England Patriots head coach had every reason to be frustrated after the Bills pulled off a 33-21 win at Gillette Stadium to take back first place in the AFC East. The officiating left a lot to be desired, and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen carved up the Patriots defense.

So it was especially odd when a reporter rather bravely asked Belichick about his personal development heading into 2022.

“Not right now,” Belichick responded to a question about his New Years resolutions. “Maybe next week.”

Perhaps the reporter was feeling confident after Belichick this week apologized to media for his short, cold answers after a Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but there’s a time and a place, and this probably wasn’t it.