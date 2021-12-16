Tom Brady Reveals His Reaction To Patriots’ Jimmy Garoppolo Draft Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady’s “Man in the Arena” docuseries offers a new perspective on each of the quarterback’s Super Bowl seasons. Episode 6 focuses on the 2014 campaign, which began with the New England Patriots drafting who they believed would be his successor, Jimmy Garoppolo.

Shortly after the Patriots selected Garoppolo in the second round — the earliest they’d drafted a QB since Drew Bledsoe — head coach Bill Belichick referenced Brady’s “age and contract status.”

According to Brady, those comments, more than the Garoppolo pick itself, rubbed him the wrong way.

“We drafted Jimmy, and I just thought just like any other time, you embrace him and they’re your teammate,” Brady says in the latest “Man in the Arena” episode, which premieres next Tuesday on ESPN+.

“… Now, we drafted Jimmy higher. Coach Belichick referenced my age to me, referenced it to media. In my mind, I was thinking, ‘What are you talking about?’ I think he was just referencing, well, not many quarterbacks have ever played and been successful late in their career, and that’s just a fact. Of course, for me, I was just like, I don’t care about any of those things.”

Brady was 36 at the time, nearing the typical expiration date for most quarterbacks. He also was coming off a less-than-stellar 2013 season by his lofty standards. But he did not view himself as a declining player — an accurate assessment, as the NFL quickly discovered — and believed the Patriots weren’t reciprocating his commitment to the franchise.

“From the team standpoint, again, you’re always looking to: what’s going to happen if Tom retires? What’s going to happen if Tom isn’t the player he is?” Brady says, “I never thought about those things, because I didn’t think of myself as aging in a traditional way. I was really beginning to understand how to take care of myself. I was really beginning to understand the game, how to study, how to be more efficient. I was really beginning to understand how to train, how to communicate more effectively with my teammates.