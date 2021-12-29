Ty Law Speaks Out About NFL’s Taunting Crackdown After Bills-Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Ty Law, seemingly like everyone else in the football world, has an issue with the NFL’s new taunting rules.

The NFL entered the 2021 season with an objective to crack down on taunting, but those efforts largely have yielded frustration among players and fans alike. Referees have been far too quick with the whistle, much like they were during Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Patriots.

New England was bound for some extra yardage midway through the fourth quarter when Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano issued a late hit on Mac Jones after the rookie’s 9-yard run. Patriots center David Andrews stepped in to protect his quarterback, which referees deemed an act of taunting. As a result, Milano’s and Andrews’ penalties off-set.

During an appearance Tuesday on “The Greg Hill Show,” former New England cornerback Ty Law weighed in on the incident and the league’s taunting issue as a whole.

“I think it’s part of the game,” Law said, as transcribed by WEEI. “It was not a good call by any means. It’s an intense game. You’re trying to get up in that guy’s head any way you can within the rules. I think that was a silly call. I think they should take that out of the game. The competition committee, they really need to look at these things because they are just words. We’re grown-ass men out there. It’s just words. No matter what he said, as long as he didn’t talk about the man’s momma, it’s fair game. Let’s play.”

Given the type of impact taunting penalties have had on this season, the powers that be in the NFL absolutely should revisit their stance on the matter this spring.