Dec. 29 College Bowls Betting Preview: Prestigious Cheez-It Battle Offers Fascinating Matchup And Bob Stoops makes his return to the OU sidelien by Mike Cole 5 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Here’s a quick betting preview for the college football bowl games on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Pinstripe Bowl (2:15 p.m. ET) — Virginia Tech vs. (-3.5) Maryland, 54.5

One storyline to know: Taulia time

Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua’s younger brother, will get his chance to really make an impression on a bigger stage after an impressive second season with Maryland following his transfer from Alabama. He completed more than 68% of his passes for nearly 3,600 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The jury remains out on his viability as a pro prospect, but a strong bowl game showing could be a springboard for next season.

One trend to know: Big 10 teams are 5-1 straight-up and against the spread in the last six Pinstripe Bowl games (per VSiN)

Pick: Maryland -3.5

This game, specifically the betting line, is a reminder of how things evolve between the bowl announcements and actual kickoff. Maryland backers got the best value in the weeks leading up to the game when it was right around a pick ’em, but even at this number, we’ll ride with the Terps. Maryland should be motivated to win its first bowl game in more than 10 years, and Virginia Tech has a handful of opt-outs on top of a coaching change.

Cheez-It Bowl (5:45 p.m.) — Iowa State vs. (-2.5) No. 19 Clemson, 44

One storyline to know: Unfamiliar territory for the Tigers

Since 2015, Clemson has played in the Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Sugar Bowl (twice), Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and four national title games. No disrespect to such a delicious salty snack, but the Cheez-It Bowl on a Wednesday night just doesn’t hit the same. Can Dabo Swinney get his team in the right frame of mind? The Tigers’ season kind of fell apart when they lost at NC State, dropping to 2-2 in the process. Since a loss at Pitt, though, Clemson ran off five straight wins (covering in four), so it did rally quite nicely.

One trend to know: Cheez-It Bowl favorites have won and covered each of the last five years. (per VSiN)

Pick: Clemson -2.5

This one is really tough to pick because there’s uncertainty on both sides. Clemson is losing both of its coordinators to head coaching openings, while Iowa State running back Breece Hall (3,000 rushing yards over the last two seasons) won’t play after declaring for the NFL draft. Matt Campbell has done a nice job with the Cyclones, but this is a pretty stiff test against a national power that closed strong. Swinney motivates his team and coaches them up enough to win and cover the number.

Alamo Bowl (9:15 p.m.) — No. 14 Oregon vs. (-6.5) No. 16 Oklahoma

One storyline to know: Bob Stoops is back

It’s hard to overstate just how wild the last month has been in Norman. Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world by darting for USC, and taking his place on the sidelines in Texas will be OU coaching legend Bob Stoops. The former national champion hasn’t coached a college game since 2016, coming out of retirement a couple of years ago to coach a now-defunct XFL team. It’s a unique scenario, to say the least.

One trend to know: Oregon is 1-4 ATS in its last five games as an underdog (per The Athletic)

Pick: Oklahoma -6.5

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing in Eugene, either. The Ducks lost head coach Mario Cristobal to Miami with both coordinators also fleeing the Emerald City. Of course, presumptive No. 1 overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is gone, too, having declared for the draft and weakening the Ducks defense in the process. Stoops seemingly will have his team ready to go, and there should be questions about Oregon’s level of engagement after two late-season losses to Utah — by a combined 59 points — completely derailed a team with its sights set on a New Year’s Day bowl … at worst.