What Josh Allen, Other Bills Reportedly Yelled About Patriots After Big Win

The Bills were fired up after beating the Patriots on Sunday, and for good reason.
Buffalo dominated in all three phases, leaving Gillette Stadium with a 33-21 victory and the top spot in the AFC East standings. The Bills now control their own destiny in the division, while New England is left fighting for wild-card seeding.
After the game, Matthew Fairburn overheard multiple Bills players, including Josh Allen, yelling while running back to their locker room.
(Some of the comments contained expletives.)
Josh Allen: “I don’t know who the (expletive) they thought I was!”
Jordan Poyer: “That (expletive) was embarrassing!”
Jerry Hughes: “It would suck to be in Boston tonight!”
Allen earned the right to say whatever he wanted Sunday evening. The star quarterback racked up 314 passing yards and three touchdowns while adding 64 yards on the ground. He absolutely torched the Patriots’ defense.
As for the Patriots, they have no time to hang their heads as they must prepare for a suddenly important Week 17 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. If the Miami Dolphins lose to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, the Patriots could clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Jags.
New England and Jacksonville will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.