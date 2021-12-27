What Josh Allen, Other Bills Reportedly Yelled About Patriots After Big Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bills were fired up after beating the Patriots on Sunday, and for good reason.

Buffalo dominated in all three phases, leaving Gillette Stadium with a 33-21 victory and the top spot in the AFC East standings. The Bills now control their own destiny in the division, while New England is left fighting for wild-card seeding.

After the game, Matthew Fairburn overheard multiple Bills players, including Josh Allen, yelling while running back to their locker room.

(Some of the comments contained expletives.)

Josh Allen: “I don’t know who the (expletive) they thought I was!”

Jordan Poyer: “That (expletive) was embarrassing!”

Jerry Hughes: “It would suck to be in Boston tonight!”