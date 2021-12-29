Wizards Signing Former Celtics Guard To 10-Day Hardship Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

It didn’t take long for former Boston Celtics guard Brad Wanamaker to find another place to play in the NBA after he was waived by the Indiana Pacers.

Wanamaker, who was let go by the Pacers on Monday, reportedly is signing a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards via a hardship exemption, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

He was quiet through 22 outings for the Pacers this season, averaging just 3.5 points through 13.3 minutes on the floor, but he figures to be an important role player for Washington as the Wizards have seven players, including Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell, in health and safety protocols.

The 32-year-old, who was assigned to Boston’s G League affiliate in November 2018, spent two seasons with the Celtics and was a regular bench player during the 2019-20 season, averaging 6.9 points through 19.3 minutes per game.

He signed with the Golden State Warriors as a free agent ahead of the 2020-21 season and was traded to the Charlotte Hornets later that season.