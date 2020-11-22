Brad Wanamaker Bids Farewell To Celtics Following Deal With Warriors

Brad Wanamaker has one hell of a story.

The guard finally got his shot in the NBA in 2018. His journey to the league was unconventional, and certainly long, but with the Boston Celtics, he ultimately proved he could belong.

And after two years with the team that gave him his shot, Wanamaker is heading to Golden State after signing with the Warriors on a reported one-year, $2.25 million deal.

He bid farewell to the fans that believed in him on Twitter after the news broke.

“Appreciate you Boston!” Wanamaker said. “Signed my first and second lol NBA contracts with a great organization. Loved hooping with all my teammates and coaches I came across my two seasons there, wish you guys all the best going forward and I’ll always be grateful for my time there.”

Of course, based on the hard work and leadership he always exhibited, fans were sad to see him go. But they flooded his mentions with positivity and gratitude:

Say what you want about Boston fans, but when underdogs work hard for them, they have nothing but love.

