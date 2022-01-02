Bills Clinch Playoff Spot (Not AFC East) With Week 17 Win Vs. Falcons

NESN Logo Sign In

Two teams from the AFC East earned playoff berths Sunday with the Buffalo Bills pulling out a win over the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots earning a dominant win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The division-leading Bills were not able to clinch the AFC East title, however, given that the Patriots also won in Week 15. Buffalo can officially repeat as division champions with a Week 18 win over the New York Jets next week.

The Bills earned a 29-15 win over the Falcons behind 15 unanswered points after trailing Atlanta 15-14 midway through the third quarter.

The Patriots were able to earn a postseason berth with the help of the Tennessee Titans, who defeated the Miami Dolphins.