Patrice Bergeron kicked off what would be a great game for his team.

The Boston Bruins weren’t the first to score in their game against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday afternoon but walked away with a dominant 5-1 win.

Bergeron got the scoring started when he shot one home off a pass from Craig Smith. The Bruins captain finished with eight shots on the day.

