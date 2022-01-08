Cardinals Designate J.J. Watt To Return From Injured Reserve

Watt underwent what was thought to be season-ending surgery in October

by

It sounds like the Arizona Cardinals are going to have J.J. Watt back just in time for the playoffs.

Watt underwent shoulder surgery in October that left his return in doubt. The recovery timeframe was three months, so while he officially never was ruled out for the season, the timeline certainly cast doubt.

But the Cardinals on Friday announced they designated Watt for return from injured reserve. They now have 21 days to add him to their active roster.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Arizona will “know more Tuesday” and has hopes of Watt playing in the Cardinals’ first playoff game.

Watt joined the Cardinals in the offseason and was injured in Week 7, and now has a chance to play a crucial role in the playoffs.

More Football:

Here’s What To Look Out for In Saturday’s Week 18 NFL Doubleheader
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Previous Article

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills, Odds, Predictions and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints
Next Article

Chicago Bears Vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview For Week 18 On FanDuel Sportsbook

Picked For You

Related