The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers are getting ready for what’s sure to be an entertaining “Thursday Night Football” game, but J.J. Watt will not be active.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the star defensive end reportedly will undergo what’s believed to be season-ending shoulder surgery. It likely will require a three-month recovery period, making his return for a potential playoff run difficult.

Watt was injured during the second half of the Cardinals’ Week 7 win against his former Houston Texans team but played the rest of the game. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year finished the 31-5 win with a sack and a quarterback hit.

Thursday will be Watt’s first missed game with the Cardinals since joining the team in the offseason.

Watt is no stranger to injuries, having dealt with back, leg and pectoral injuries since 2016. He did return in 2019 after getting his torn pec repaired, so it would not be a surprise to see Watt do everything he can in order to get back on the field with Arizona.

The Cardinals look to remain undefeated against the 6-1 Packers at State Farm Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET.