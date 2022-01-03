Celtics’ Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown ‘Closer Than People Probably Think’

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown’s performance will get the major headlines on Sunday night, scoring a new career-high 50 points as the Boston Celtics pulled off a 116-111 comeback win over the Orlando Magic.

He credited teammates after the win, but specifically, Marcus Smart’s support had a huge impact on the Celtics even making it beyond regulation begin with.

“A lot of those points came in transition from passes from Dennis who played great, from Smart who made some great passes and we made some easy baskets. That help us climb back into the game,” Brown said, reflecting on his 50 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, steal and two blocks.

Smart had 17 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, a steal and two blocks. His game included perhaps the biggest play of the game, getting an unlucky roll on a layup on one of Boston?s final possessions but making up for it on the other end. He forcefully grabbed a steal the very next play and made a pass in transition to assist Jaylen Brown in tying the score.

“The growth with JB is very real,” Smart said after he and Brown led the Celtics in the win.

“I think we’ve all witnessed — I’ve been here for the whole part of it, his journey. I know it might not seem like it but me and JB are closer than people probably think. We talk all the time, constantly, just trying to keep his confidence.”

Smart infamously called out Brown and Jayson Tatum in the beginning of the season but the point guard seems to suggest there’s no bad blood.