Bill Belichick Opens Up About Making Mac Jones Laugh On Sideline

We’re not sure if there’s something new in the water in Foxboro, but Bill Belichick has acted out of character on multiple occasions of late.

In a very rare turn of events, Belichick apologized to reporters for his brevity following the Patriots’ Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. We saw another rare side of New England’s head coach Sunday when Belichick evidently was cracking jokes to Mac Jones on the sideline late in the Patriots’ demolition of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Belichick on Monday morning didn’t reveal what exactly he said to make his starting quarterback laugh, but he did acknowledge the moment.

“It’s rare to feel that, have that type of a lead,” Belichick said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “Just a lighter moment there. Just happy for the team.”

Belichick and his players had a great reason to be all smiles late Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins were getting pasted by the Titans as the Patriots were putting the finishing touches on the Jags, and a Miami loss coupled with a New England win clinched a playoff berth for Belichick’s team.

But as Belichick and the rest of the Patriots made clear after their Week 17 victory, the postseason isn’t yet the focus. New England now is zeroed in on closing out its regular season on a high note Sunday when it visits South Beach.