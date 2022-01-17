ESPN Drops Trailer For ’30 For 30′ Documentary Titled ‘The Tuck Rule’

It seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will find himself in yet another documentary about his time with the Patriots, and it’s one New England fans will be able to look back on fondly given that it went their way.
ESPN dropped a trailer for its latest “30 For 30” documentary called “The Tuck Rule,” which will premiere Feb. 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET. It, rather obviously, will dive into the infamous Tuck Rule Game between the Patriots and then-Oakland Raiders dating back to the 2001 AFC Championship.
The documentary is directed by Ken Rodgers and Nick Mascolo and features interviews with, as showed in the short clip, former Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Brady.
“It’s the worst call in the history of sports,” Woodson said during the 30-second clip, admitting he and Brady, two Michigan products, never talked about the play before sitting down together in the documentary.
Brady added: “Had the Tuck Rule never happened, a lot of people would look back and think, ‘Well, what if?'”
The Tuck Rule Game, which the Patriots won 16-13 en route to their first Super Bowl title, originates from the controversial game-changing play during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship.
On the play, Woodson tackled Brady, which appeared to cause a game-sealing fumble eventually recovered by Raiders. Officials reviewed the play, however, and ruled that Brady was attempting to tuck the ball into his body, thus calling it an incomplete pass rather than a fumble. The Patriots moved into field goal range for a game-tying kick in the snow by Adam Vinatieri before Vinatieri hit the game-winning kick in overtime.
Brady won his first of six Super Bowls with the Patriots during that postseason before winning his seventh with the Buccaneers in his first season in Tampa Bay.