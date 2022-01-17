Karson Kuhlman Off To Kraken, Who Claim Ex-Bruins Winger Off Waivers

NESN Logo Sign In

Karson Kuhlman is heading to Seattle.

The Boston Bruins winger, placed on waivers Sunday, was claimed by the Kraken, according to reporters with access to the NHL’s transaction wire.

Kuhlman was put on waivers Sunday as the Bruins, who have been without Nick Foligno and Trent Frederic recently, started getting healthier. The emergence of Oskar Steen and Anton Blidh squeezed Kuhlman out of the lineup, and as the crunch loomed, Kuhlman was shaping up to be the odd man out

The Minnesota-Duluth product is in the second season of a two-year contract, and he’ll be a restricted free agent when it’s up after this season. While Kuhlman might have made more sense for a contending team, he nevertheless will receive an opportunity for some solid playing time in Seattle.

Kuhlman had one goal and as many assists in 19 games with the Bruins this season. He’ll finish his time in Boston with seven goals and eight assists across 75 NHL games.