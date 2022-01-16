Bruins Reportedly Putting Karson Kuhlman On Waivers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are clearing a spot on the roster by waiving a forward.

Karson Kuhlman was put on waivers Sunday, according to SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Kuhlman had played in 19 NHL games this season. For much of his time in the NHL, Kuhlman has been the spare forward who gets put into a bottom-six role when the Bruins needed a boost of energy or a stopgap due to injury.

While Kuhlman is an effective player, the emergence of Oskar Steen meant that the Bruins were going to reach a roster crunch as other players got healthier. Steen is waivers-exempt, so the Bruins sending down a player who requires waivers in Kuhlman suggests that they are committed to Steen as an NHL player.

We’ll know at 2 p.m. ET on Monday if Kuhlman has been claimed by another NHL team. If he isn’t, he will report to the Providence Bruins.