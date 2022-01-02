Mac Jones Sets Patriots Franchise Record With Beautiful Touchdown Pass

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones earned his place in the organization’s record books with his second touchdown pass of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones is the first rookie quarterback in franchise history to throw 20 touchdown passes. The record-breaker came on a beautiful throw to receiver Jakobi Meyers, who now has two touchdowns on the season.

Jim Plunkett threw 19 touchdown passes as a Patriots rookie in 1971 while Drew Bledsoe threw 15 as a first-year signal-caller in 1993.

Jones was 12-for-14 passing for 107 yards with two touchdowns in the first half. His other touchdown throw went to Kristian Wilkerson while a pair of Damien Harris touchdown runs gave New England a 28-3 halftime lead.