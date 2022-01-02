J.C. Jackson Intercepts Trevor Lawrence To Make Patriots, NFL History

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — To the surprise of absolutely no one, J.C. Jackson picked off Trevor Lawrence on Sunday.

The Patriots cornerback intercepted the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium. It was the eighth pick of the season for the 2021 Pro Bowler, good for second-most of the NFL.

The interception also was the 25th of Jackson’s career, moving him into sole possession of ninth place on the Patriots’ career interceptions list. Raymond Clayborn and Ty Law are tied atop the list with 36 interceptions each.

Additionally, Jackson now is tied with Lester Hayes and Everson Walls for the most interceptions in the first five seasons of a player’s career.

The Patriots wound up scoring a touchdown after Jackson’s pick to take a 28-3 lead on the Jaguars.