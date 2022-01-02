Watch Kristian Wilkerson Catch First NFL Touchdown In Jaguars-Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Sunday will be a day Kristian Wilkerson never forgets.

Wilkerson, who signed to the Patriots’ practice squad in September of 2020, appeared in his third game of the season when he suited up for New England’s Week 17 tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After hauling in his first NFL catch in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium, the Southeast Missouri State product found the end zone for the first time as a professional in the second frame.

On a second-and-goal from the Jags’ 6-yard line, Mac Jones faked an end-around handoff to Kendrick Bourne before rolling out to his right and finding Wilkerson, who managed to get both feet down in the back of the end zone. The ensuing point-after gave New England a 21-3 lead over Trevor Lawrence and Co.

Wilkerson got the call Sunday in place of N’Keal Harry, who was a healthy scratch for the Patriots’ penultimate regular-season game. Time will tell if the 24-year-old remains New England’s preference over the 2019 first-round pick.