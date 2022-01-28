NBA All-Star Starters, Captains Officially Announced With Two First-Timers

The 2022 NBA All-Star starters officially have been unveiled.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James led the way with votes in the Western Conference and will serve as one of the two All-Star captains along with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant.
Denver Nuggets center and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, Golden State Warriors duo Stephen Curry and Andrews Wiggins and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant round out the remainder of the starters from the Western Conference.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Chicago Bulls guard Demar DeRozan and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young join Durant from the Eastern Conference.
Wiggins and Morant are the only two starters who never made an All-Star game before this season.
The 71st NBA All-Star game is set to take place at Rocket Mortgage Arena in Cleveland, OH on Feb. 20.