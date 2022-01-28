NBA All-Star Starters, Captains Officially Announced With Two First-Timers

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 NBA All-Star starters officially have been unveiled.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James led the way with votes in the Western Conference and will serve as one of the two All-Star captains along with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant.

Denver Nuggets center and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, Golden State Warriors duo Stephen Curry and Andrews Wiggins and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant round out the remainder of the starters from the Western Conference.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Chicago Bulls guard Demar DeRozan and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young join Durant from the Eastern Conference.

The Eastern Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:



?Giannis Antetokounmpo

?DeMar DeRozan

?Kevin Durant

?Joel Embiid

?Trae Young



Durant will be a team captain because he is the All-Star starter from the East with the most fan votes in the East. pic.twitter.com/BoO9j4wk3B — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 28, 2022

The Western Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:



?Stephen Curry

?LeBron James

?Nikola Joki?

?Ja Morant

?Andrew Wiggins



James will be a team captain because he is the All-Star starter from the West with the most fan votes in the West. pic.twitter.com/AFw27rXp4z — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 28, 2022

Wiggins and Morant are the only two starters who never made an All-Star game before this season.