NBA Rumors: Celtics Dump Salary In Three-Team Trade; Acquire Two Players

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics were part of a three-team trade on Tuesday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, but it will not have an immediate on-court impact.

The Celtics acquired Bol Bol and PJ Dozier in a three-team trade with the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs. Dozier is out for the season with a torn ACL while Bol is expected to miss two to three months with a foot injury.

The Celtics sent depth piece Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio in the trade. Hernangomez was playing on a $6.2 million base salary this season and was owed $6.6 million next year.

MassLive’s Brian Robb reported the Celtics will save about $3 million in salary with the trade, which seems to be the biggest factor in the move for Boston.

Hernangomez, 26, a first-round pick in 2016, played 18 games in Boston this season. He averaged 1.1 points, 1.4 rebounds in five minutes per game.

Bol, a 7-foot-2, 220-pound power forward, was a second-round pick in 2019. He has played in 14 games this season while averaging 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in six minutes per game. He hasn’t played since Jan. 7 and has played just four games since Dec. 1.

Dozier, 25, played 18 games this season while averaging 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Nuggets. He was injured on Nov. 23. Dozier averaged a career-best 7.7 points in 50 games (six starts) last season in Denver. He played six games for the Celtics during the 2018-19 campaign.