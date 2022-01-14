Patriots Offer Rare Inside Look At ‘AirKraft’ Team Planes In New Video

Both planes are over 30 years old

Say what you will about the New England Patriots, but you can’t deny that they travel in style.

In 2017, the Patriots purchased a pair of Boeing 767-300ERs that since have become known as the “AirKrafts.” New England uses the planes — one is the primary jet; the other is a backup — primarily for team travel but also for humanitarian efforts, including the pickup and delivery of N95 masks early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Patriots on Friday offered an inside look at the planes in the latest episode of the “Do Your Job” video series.

Take a look:

New England used one of its “AirKrafts” on Friday for travel to Buffalo, where it will face the Bills on Saturday in an AFC wild-card matchup.

