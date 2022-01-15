Real Salt Lake Makes MLS History, Signs Youngest Player Ever

NESN Logo Sign In

Axel Kei isn’t your typical 14-year-old.

The majority of people likely were in high school or middle school trying to stay awake in class at that age, but Kei just signed professional Major League Soccer contract instead.

Real Salt Lake signed the young phenom to a homegrown contract to make him the youngest player in MLS history. Kei passed former D.C. United forward Freddy Adu by 153 days to set the record for youngest player in league history.

14 years and 15 days old.



We've got the youngest Homegrown in @MLS history. — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) January 14, 2022

Before signing with Real Salt Lake, Kei spent time with the RSL youth academy and Real Monarchs where he became the youngest professional athlete in the history of the United States.

The future certainly is bright for Kei.